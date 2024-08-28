Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $378.58 and last traded at $377.70. Approximately 422,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,428,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.32 and a 200-day moving average of $353.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $369.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

