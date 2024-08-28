HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HBBHF stock opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $134.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

