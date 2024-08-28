Hostmore (LON:MORE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.54

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.54 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.93 ($0.12), with a volume of 13297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.76 ($0.13).

Hostmore Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.75. The stock has a market cap of £11.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Hostmore alerts:

Insider Activity at Hostmore

In related news, insider Julie McEwan purchased 27,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000.04 ($6,593.75). Insiders acquired a total of 89,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,319 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostmore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostmore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.