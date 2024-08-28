Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Insider Giselle Collins Buys 30,000 Shares

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Free Report) insider Giselle Collins bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.34 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of A$100,110.00 ($67,641.89).

Hotel Property Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get Hotel Property Investments alerts:

Hotel Property Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Hotel Property Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Hotel Property Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.56%.

About Hotel Property Investments

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Property Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Property Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.