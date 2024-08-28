H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stake Lessened by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $82,605,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 30.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,614,000 after acquiring an additional 758,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 782,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 630,384 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,081,000 after acquiring an additional 558,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 576.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 494,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $583,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,995. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

