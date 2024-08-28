Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Issue $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Hubbell has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $17.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HUBB traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $386.46. 104,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.18 and its 200-day moving average is $385.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.