Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSSY opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

See Also

