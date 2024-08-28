HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a growth of 432.7% from the July 31st total of 30,600 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

HWH International Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 47,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. HWH International has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $12.70.

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

HWH International Company Profile

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

