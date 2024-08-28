Hyman Charles D Acquires 2,265 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.3% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,185.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 333,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,385,000 after acquiring an additional 307,780 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,515,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

