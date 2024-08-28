Hyman Charles D Buys 105 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 547.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 137.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 28,684.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,924,000 after acquiring an additional 830,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.