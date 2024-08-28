Hyman Charles D Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.87. 760,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

