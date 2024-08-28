Hyman Charles D Has $248,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hyman Charles D cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.43. 10,691,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,977,882. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.
Kinder Morgan Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
