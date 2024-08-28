Hyman Charles D Sells 4,972 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.93. 16,501,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,871,719. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.93 billion, a PE ratio of -482.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

