Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on September 13th

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:HY opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Capmk lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

