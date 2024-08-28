iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.53

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$103.53 and last traded at C$103.37, with a volume of 27680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$102.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The firm has a market cap of C$9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Research analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.5108359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

