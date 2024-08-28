Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 201.6% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Iberdrola Price Performance

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.69. 25,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,629. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

