Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Down 2.8%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.44. 169,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 711,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -347.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

