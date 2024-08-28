IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $512,190,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after acquiring an additional 166,751 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,001,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,425,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $486.51. The stock had a trading volume of 63,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

