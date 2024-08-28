Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.21. The company had a trading volume of 336,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.