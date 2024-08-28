Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,565 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Illumina worth $20,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.10.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $171.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.