Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.13

Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 9400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Imaflex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.93 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Get Imaflex alerts:

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imaflex had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of C$27.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.0299676 EPS for the current year.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.