Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 176.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMCR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

Shares of IMCR opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.75. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 69.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

