Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE IMH opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

