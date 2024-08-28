Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 894 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %
ABBV stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.55. 4,720,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $197.98.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
