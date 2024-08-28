Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Target were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.50. 3,188,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,595. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

