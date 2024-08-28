indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives $11.21 Average PT from Analysts

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $833.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.66. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,902.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,351 shares of company stock worth $1,892,205. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 93.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,779,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,357,000 after buying an additional 7,624,797 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,285,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,255 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 902,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

