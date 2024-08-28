Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.19. 195,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 640,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Innodata in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Innodata by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
