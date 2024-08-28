Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Stake Lessened by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Price Performance

TJUL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,335. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

