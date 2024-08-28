Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $20,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000.

NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

