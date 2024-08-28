Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65,020 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $1,559,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,798 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

