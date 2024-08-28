Insider Buying: Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) Director Simon Landy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,095.00.

Dexterra Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DXT traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.25. 17,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,531. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.13 and a 12 month high of C$6.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$400 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of C$253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.5897921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXT shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

