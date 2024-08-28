Insider Buying: Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS) Director Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report) Director Peter Macphail bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.
Radisson Mining Resources Stock Performance
RDS stock opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$51.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.70. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17.
Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile
