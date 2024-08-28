Insider Buying: Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) Director Charlie Bass bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $11,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,456,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,848.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

Shares of SCKT stock remained flat at $1.18 on Wednesday. 17,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,626. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

