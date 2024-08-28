Insider Selling: AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Kuhn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $151,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,917,362.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Kuhn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of AptarGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $151.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.81. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.36 and a twelve month high of $152.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

