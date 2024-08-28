Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells 28,710 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $919,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE BROS traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. 1,915,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,689. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 176.56, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dutch Bros by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.