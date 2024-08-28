Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells 28,710 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $919,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00.
Dutch Bros Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE BROS traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. 1,915,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,689. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 176.56, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20.
Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dutch Bros by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.
Get Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.