Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells 193,557 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Koseff sold 193,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.65), for a total value of £1,122,630.60 ($1,480,457.08).

On Friday, August 23rd, Stephen Koseff sold 95,000 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.54), for a total transaction of £543,400 ($716,602.93).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Stephen Koseff sold 31,995 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.79), for a total transaction of £189,090.45 ($249,361.00).

On Monday, August 5th, Stephen Koseff sold 5,823 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.25 ($178.36), for a total value of £787,560.75 ($1,038,587.30).

Shares of Investec Group stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 583.50 ($7.69). 859,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,893. Investec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 429.60 ($5.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 620.50 ($8.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 585.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 544.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Investec Group from GBX 540 ($7.12) to GBX 660 ($8.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

