Insider Selling: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) CEO Sells 629 Shares of Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total transaction of $131,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $209.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.74 and a beta of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $164.79 and a 12 month high of $213.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.33 and a 200-day moving average of $189.41.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $227.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,914,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 970,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 594,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 415,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,231.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

