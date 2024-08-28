Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells C$117,178.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$117,178.00.
Orla Mining Stock Performance
TSE OLA opened at C$5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.31.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
Read More
