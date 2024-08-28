Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.1 %

PEGA opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $72.74.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 15,120.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Pegasystems by 633.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEGA

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.