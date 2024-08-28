Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,993,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.25 and a 200 day moving average of $184.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $211.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 18,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 15.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,406,000 after acquiring an additional 133,606 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 201,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

