Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Sells 643 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $70,324.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,678.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
