Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.81

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 781417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTA. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

