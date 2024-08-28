Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

IART stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. 112,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,998. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

