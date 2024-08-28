Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,000 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the July 31st total of 288,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ INTR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. 1,700,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,512,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,527 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 152.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,309,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,317 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,994,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 196,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

