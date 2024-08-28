InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Plans Dividend of $0.53 (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON IHG traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,544 ($99.49). 505,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,110. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,636 ($74.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,790 ($115.92). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,905.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,988.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,529.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IHG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($97.59) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($109.46) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.11) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,816.80 ($76.71).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ron Kalifa acquired 679 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,624 ($100.54) per share, for a total transaction of £51,766.96 ($68,267.12). 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.