Interface, Inc. (TILE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years. Interface has a payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interface to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Interface has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,555 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $62,319.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,806.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $62,319.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,806.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,358 shares of company stock worth $2,279,729 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

