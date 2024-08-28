International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $172,887,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 79.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after buying an additional 408,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.10. 2,321,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,521. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.