International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Declares $0.07 Dividend

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0671 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,804. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 197.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
