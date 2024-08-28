International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.49

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.49 and last traded at $101.87, with a volume of 147470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 47,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,522.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

