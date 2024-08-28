International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Plans GBX 3.40 Dividend

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IPF traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 164.50 ($2.17). 869,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,633. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.07. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 99.20 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 166 ($2.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £371.56 million, a P/E ratio of 815.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gary Thompson acquired 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,939 ($26,294.34). 8.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

